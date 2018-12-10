Kearse caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Bills.

Kearse was quiet in rookie quarterback Sam Darnold's (foot) return under center. While this performance left a lot to be desired, Kearse could find himself more involved against the Texans in Week 15 if Quincy Enunwa -- who left this one after re-aggravating an ankle injury -- is forced to sit out.