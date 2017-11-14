Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Reels in four passes
Kearse converted eight targets into four catches and 35 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to Tampa Bay.
Kearse looked like an unheralded, late-offseason find earlier in the season with three games of at least 50 yards and three scores in the Jets' first six games. He has since scored just once in four games and has failed to tally 40 yards in game. Some of that high-flying luster for Kearse, and the Jets as a whole, seems to be slipping as the team has lost four of its last five. A more run-focused approach and the emergence of young targets like Robby Anderson are taking their toll on Kearse's production.
