Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Reels in touchdown
Kearse nabbed one of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Miami.
Kearse got the Jets on the board early in the first quarter with a quick streak down the field for a 29-yard touchdown. The touchdown was his team-leading fourth and the late-offseason acquisition is one of just 17 receivers in the league to have at least four touchdowns thus far this season and only five have reached that mark with fewer receptions. He seems to have settled into a set role on the team with exactly four targets in three consecutive games.
