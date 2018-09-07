Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Returns to practice
Kearse (abdomen) returned to a limited practice Friday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Kearse was officially listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, so this upgrade in participation is notable. It remains to be seen if the wideout has progressed to the point that he'll suit up Monday night against the Lions though, with added clarity on that front on tap Saturday, upon the release of the Jets' final Week 1 injury report. If Kearse is unable to play Monday, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor will head the team's wideout corps in QB Sam Darnold's NFL regular-season starting debut.
