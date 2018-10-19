Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Role likely to increase Week 7
Kearse could see increased target volume in Sunday's game against the Vikings with top wideout Quincy Enunwa (ankle) ruled out for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Along with Enunwa's absence, the Jets are likely to be without the services of No. 4 receiver Terrelle Pryor (groin), who is listed as doubtful for Week 7. That leaves Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse as the only healthy, established options in the New York receiving corps, presumably putting both on track for enhanced roles in the passing attack for at least one game. Enunwa and Pryor have combined to average 10.6 targets per game this season, creating a major void to fill.
