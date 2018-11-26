Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Scores first TD this season
Kearse caught six of 12 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.
Where has this Kearse been all year? He gave New York a 7-0 lead with a 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter -- his first touchdown of the season. Kearse has 15 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in his two best performances of the season and just 15 catches for 137 yards in his other eight appearances. Chances are he fades back into obscurity against the Titans in Week 13.
