Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Scores in loss
Kearse nabbed seven of 11 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-27 loss to Carolina.
Kearse's three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter brought the Jets within a score late. The Jets took on a Carolina team ranked among the top 5 defenses in the league against the both and the pass and the run, but you wouldn't know it by the box score. Kearse had arguably his best game as a Jet with season highs in targets and yards. He gets a matchup against a vulnerable Chiefs defense next week.
