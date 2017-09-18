Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Scores twice in loss
Kearse caught four of five targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders.
Kearse scored from 34 and 11 yards out while leading the Jets in catches, targets and receiving yards for the second time in as two games. Robby Anderson is getting a similar workload in terms of both snaps and targets, but he's managed just six catches for 50 yards on 12 targets, while Kearse has produced 11 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 14 opportunities. Kearse won't be able to maintain that kind of efficiency while playing in such a poor offense, but his strong work in the early going should at least encourage Josh McCown to keep throwing to the former Seahawk in a Week 3 matchup with the Dolphins.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Leading receiver in Week 1•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Heading east•
-
Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse: Hasn't heard about possible trade•
-
Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse: Reportedly on the trade block•
-
Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse: Posts best game of preseason•
-
Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse: Could be motivated by contract status•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...