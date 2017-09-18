Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Scores twice in loss

Kearse caught four of five targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Raiders.

Kearse scored from 34 and 11 yards out while leading the Jets in catches, targets and receiving yards for the second time in as two games. Robby Anderson is getting a similar workload in terms of both snaps and targets, but he's managed just six catches for 50 yards on 12 targets, while Kearse has produced 11 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 14 opportunities. Kearse won't be able to maintain that kind of efficiency while playing in such a poor offense, but his strong work in the early going should at least encourage Josh McCown to keep throwing to the former Seahawk in a Week 3 matchup with the Dolphins.