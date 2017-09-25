Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Second on team in receiving yardage Sunday

Kearse brought in all three of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins.

While Kearse has yet to have a breakout performance, he's been highly efficient, parlaying 17 targets into 14 receptions for 165 yards. The sixth-year pro has encouragingly averaged 16.0 and 14.0 yards per catch, respectively, over the last two weeks, and also got into the end zone twice in Week 2. While speedster Robby Anderson and fellow veteran Jeremy Kerley will both see their share of looks, Kearse's role in the offense and rapport with quarterback Josh McCown both appear to be trending in the right direction. He'll look to continue producing versus the Jaguars in Week 4.