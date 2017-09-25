Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Second on team in receiving yardage Sunday
Kearse brought in all three of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins.
While Kearse has yet to have a breakout performance, he's been highly efficient, parlaying 17 targets into 14 receptions for 165 yards. The sixth-year pro has encouragingly averaged 16.0 and 14.0 yards per catch, respectively, over the last two weeks, and also got into the end zone twice in Week 2. While speedster Robby Anderson and fellow veteran Jeremy Kerley will both see their share of looks, Kearse's role in the offense and rapport with quarterback Josh McCown both appear to be trending in the right direction. He'll look to continue producing versus the Jaguars in Week 4.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Scores twice in loss•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Leading receiver in Week 1•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Heading east•
-
Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse: Hasn't heard about possible trade•
-
Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse: Reportedly on the trade block•
-
Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse: Posts best game of preseason•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...