Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Set to play in Week 17
Kearse (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing fully Friday.
Kearse has had his moments this season, but his fantasy value has taken a hit since Bryce Petty took over at QB for the Jets. After putting up big numbers in Weeks 12 and 13 with Josh McCown at the helm of the offense, Kearse has combined for just nine catches for 74 yards over his last three outings. Kearse thus profiles as a Week 17 fantasy dart with the Patriots needing a win to clinch the AFC's top playoff seed.
