Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Sharp decline in 2018
Kearse finished the 2018 season with 37 catches for 371 yards and one touchdown.
Kearse took a major step back after recording career highs across the board with 65 catches, 810 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the Jets. The interest in Kearse as an unrestricted free agent this offseason is likely to be tepid, and he's unlikely to work his way onto the fantasy radar in most formats regardless of where he lands.
