Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Sidelined Wednesday
Kearse (Achilles' tendon) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Quincy Enunwa (ankle), though at this stage his chances of playing Sunday against the Patriots seem slim. Meanwhile, Kearse's Week 17 availability remains uncertain, but the fact that he hasn't been placed on IR suggests that his Achilles' injury isn't major. Either way, Robby Anderson figures to head the team's wideout corps this weekend.
