Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Sits out practice Sunday
Kearse (sore abdomen) is not practicing Sunday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
For now, we'll consider Kearse day-to-day, but if his absence lingers, added opportunities will be on hand for fellow wideouts Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor, all of whom played in Friday's preseason loss to the Giants.
