Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Steps up in banged-up receiving corps
Kearse caught nine of 10 targets for 94 yards during Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.
The catches and yards both exceeded Kearse's previous season-long totals. Injuries to Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and, to a lesser extent, Terrelle Pryor (groin) played into Kearse's increased role in the offense. The extent of neither either injury was clear following the game, though Enunwa will reportedly undergo an MRI. If Kearse enjoys an expanded role next Sunday, he'll get to do it against a bottom-10 Vikings pass defense.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Held to one catch in Week 5•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Quiet again in Week 4•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Corrals three receptions in loss•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Loses a yard in season debut•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Cleared to play Week 2•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Practicing fully, but Week 2 status not confirmed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6