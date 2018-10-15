Kearse caught nine of 10 targets for 94 yards during Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts.

The catches and yards both exceeded Kearse's previous season-long totals. Injuries to Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and, to a lesser extent, Terrelle Pryor (groin) played into Kearse's increased role in the offense. The extent of neither either injury was clear following the game, though Enunwa will reportedly undergo an MRI. If Kearse enjoys an expanded role next Sunday, he'll get to do it against a bottom-10 Vikings pass defense.