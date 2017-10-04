Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Targeted seven times in win
Kearse caught four of seven passes for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over Jacksonville.
Acquired late in the preseason, Kearse leads the Jets in catches, targets, and touchdowns through the first quarter of the season. Be careful not to overvalue him, however. Robby Anderson is becoming the team's big-play threat and their recipe for success as of late has been to pound the rock. Kearse might be New York's most reliable target, but that still makes him no more reliable for fantasy purposes than another team's second or third option.
