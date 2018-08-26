Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Timetable for return unclear

Coach Todd Bowles noted Sunday that the severity of Kearse's abdominal injury is unclear at this point, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

The wideout could thus be in either the day-to-day or week-to-week range, so his cloudy status could free up some short-term opportunities for the likes of Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor.

More News
Our Latest Stories