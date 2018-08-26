Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Timetable for return unclear
Coach Todd Bowles noted Sunday that the severity of Kearse's abdominal injury is unclear at this point, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
The wideout could thus be in either the day-to-day or week-to-week range, so his cloudy status could free up some short-term opportunities for the likes of Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor.
More News
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Sits out practice Sunday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Dealing with injury•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Gains another six yards Thursday•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Converts key fourth down in preseason opener•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Likely to stay on team•
-
Jets' Jermaine Kearse: Could eventually lose job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...