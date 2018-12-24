Kearse caught all four of his targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Packers.

Kearse eclipsed 50 yards for just the third time this season. You have to be in a pretty deep league to rely on Kearse's services against the Patriots in Week 17 given that he's found the end zone just once all season. To play devil's advocate, that one touchdown did come in the Jets' first meeting with New England.