Kapp agreed to a contact with the Jets on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Kapp caught 122 passes for 2,190 yards and 22 touchdowns in 36 games across three seasons at Division II Kutztown but went undrafted in April. The 6-foot-3 wideout was invited to the Jets' rookie minicamp and impressed enough to earn an extended look, but he's a long shot to make the Week 1 roster given how deep the team's receiver group is after the additions of Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman (groin) and Randall Cobb (ankle) this offseason.