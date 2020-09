The Jets promoted Murray from the 53-man roster via the practice squad Sunday, Ethan Greenburg of the team's official site reports.

With George Fant ruled out of Week 3 with a concussion, the team elected to add depth in the form of Murray at offensive line. Murray has two games of experience with the Chiefs in 2018, and will be looking at a depth role if he suits up in Sunday's game against the Colts.