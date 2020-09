Flacco (neck) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report and is expected to suit up Thursday versus the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco was expected to be ready for this past Sunday's loss to the Colts, but he was ultimately a scratch. Cleared of the injury again, Flacco will prepare to back up Sam Darnold in Thursday's game, and although Darnold is coming off a rough outing, his surroundings have been less than ideal, so Flacco likely won't play unless Darnold suffers an injury.