Flacco (neck) was spotted doing dropbacks, rollouts and light throwing on a side field during Sunday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

While Cimini notes that Flacco wasn't going at full speed during the workout, the activity nonetheless represents a step forward for the veteran quarterback, who joined the Jets on a one-year deal in May. Flacco was placed on the PUP list in late July, and though he's unlikely to be available for Week 1, New York is still expected to activate him before the season gets underway. Once he receives full clearance, Flacco will serve as the top backup to Sam Darnold.