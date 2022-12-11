Flacco completed one of three passes for one yard and lost a fumble in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills.

Flacco came in for two plays when Mike White (ribs) took a big hit in the second quarter, then entered again in the third when another hit forced White to go to the locker room. Flacco immediately fumbled, setting up a Buffalo field goal that put the Bills up 17-7. White later returned and finished the game, but if White -- who was sent to the hospital after the game as a precaution, per Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site -- is unable to play in Week 15 against the Lions, the Jets could opt to go with Flacco over Zach Wilson under center