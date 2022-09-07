Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Wednesday that Flacco will start Sunday's regular season opener against the Ravens.
Per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, Zach Wilson (knee) likely won't be available until Week 4, meaning that Flacco is in line to handle the team's QB duties for the team's first three game. In the process, Flacco will be working with a wideout corps that includes Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios, a context that gives him some short-term lineup utility in QB-heavy fantasy formats.