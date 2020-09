Flacco (neck) had his first full practice as a member of the Jets on Wednesday, clearing him for Sunday's game against the Colts, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco has been angling for a Week 3 return since before the season started, and it appears that the veteran quarterback will meet that goal. He's slated to serve as Sam Darnold's backup as the low-octane Jets offense tries to rev up in Indianapolis on Sunday.