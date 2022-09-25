Flacco completed 28 of 52 passes for 285 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-12 loss to the Bengals. He also fumbled three times, losing two.

The Jets could have made a game of this with better play under center, as Flacco failed to manufacture a touchdown drive while turning the ball over four times. Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to be available in Week 4 against the Steelers, and Flacco's poor performance here should quell any clamoring for him to keep starting over a healthy Wilson, which started up after the Flacco-led Week 2 comeback win over the Browns gave Jets fans a rare reason to celebrate.