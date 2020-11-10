Flacco will start Monday against the Patriots for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), who is inactive.

Darnold aggravated his right shoulder injury in the Jets' Week 8 loss at Kansas City, setting the stage for Flacco to see action for the fourth time this season. While his completion percentage is only 52, with 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception in three appearances, Flacco will have the Jets' top three wide receivers available (Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims). Flacco will look to exploit a Patriots defense that has allowed an NFL-worst 8.6 yards per attempt this season.