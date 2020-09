Flacco (neck) has passed a physical and was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Flacco is aiming to be healthy by Week 3, and a return to practice before Week 1, even in a limited fashion, bodes well for the veteran backup's chances. Until Flacco's ready to return, rookie James Morgan will be tasked with holding down the fort behind Sam Darnold.