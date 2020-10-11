Flacco completed 18 of 33 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cardinals. He added 20 rushing yards on four carries.

The veteran quarterback didn't play too badly in his first start as a Jet, but his offensive line didn't give him much time and his receivers dropped a number of catchable passes. Flacco could get another start in Week 6 against the Chargers with Sam Darnold (shoulder) lacking a clear timetable for his return, but the state of the roster around them makes it unlikely either QB will be able to put up solid numbers any time soon.

