Flacco (neck) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.
The veteran quarterback has been practicing in full all week and should be good to go come Week 3. Flacco's not expected to see the field unless starting quarterback Sam Darnold is benched or hurt, though if coach Adam Gase has any two-quarterback personnel groupings in his playbook, this would be the week to use them; New York will have at most three wide receivers available due to a rash of injuries and it could be as few as two if the questionable Braxton Berrios (hamstring) can't go.