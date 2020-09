Flacco (neck) hasn't practiced yet but hopes to be ready for Week 3's matchup versus the Colts, ESPN.com reports.

Flacco didn't participate in training camp but passed his physical and was activated off the PUP list Saturday. However, he won't be ready right away, so rookie James Morgan will serve as Sam Darnold's backup to begin the year. Flacco has been increasing the intensity of his workouts, though, so it's realistic that he'll be ready to usurp Morgan as the primary backup before Week 3.