Flacco (neck) has been placed on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Flacco, who underwent a disc repair procedure in early April, has already conceded that he won't be available in time for Week 1, so this comes as no surprise. Once he's cleared for action, the 35-year-old signal-caller will serve as Sam Darnold's top backup.