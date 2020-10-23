Jets head coach Adam Gase said Friday that he expects Sam Darnold (shoulder) to start Sunday against the Bills, likely relegating Flacco to backup duties, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

While Darnold was sidelined for the last two games with a sprained shoulder, Flacco oversaw an unproductive offense in blowout losses to the Cardinals and Dolphins, completing only 39 of 77 passes (50.6 percent) for one touchdown, one interception and just 4.9 yards per attempt. Though Darnold may still end up carrying a designation into the weekend after being a limited participant through the Jets' first two practices of the week, Gase noted the young signal-caller is "trending in the right direction" and should be ready to start "barring any setbacks." Darnold's presence should offer an improved outlook for New York's other pass-catching options compared to Flacco, but the winless Jets will still be heavy home underdogs against the division-leading Bills.