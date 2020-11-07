Flacco is expected to start Monday against the Patriots after Sam Darnold re-injured his throwing shoulder, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Add yet another marker to a bizarre season for Jets quarterbacks. Darnold injured his shoulder in a Week 4 contest against the Broncos, missing two games only to return and post relatively mundane numbers in losses to the Bills and Chiefs, respectively. The 2018 first-round pick evidently re-injured his shoulder in the latest aforementioned loss, although both Darnold and coach Adam Gase seemed to suggest earlier in the week the injury wasn't particularly serious. The tune has certainly changed now with Flacco all but confirmed to start Monday against the Patriots. In his two starts earlier this season, Flacco completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 381 yards and one touchdown to go along with an interception. Reinforcements could be on the way for Flacco though, as it looks as if the Jets might have all three of their top pass catchers available with Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Jamison Crowder (groin) both trending in the right direction to start alongside Denzel Mims.