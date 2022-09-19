Flacco will make a third consecutive start Sunday against the Bengals, Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York reports.

Flacco's 307-yard, four-touchdown performance in New York's Week 2 win over the Browns wasn't enough to stir up a quarterback controversy, as the Jets will still turn back to second-year quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) once Wilson's healthy enough to play. Wilson's progressing well, but the team has already said he won't play against Cincinnati, and Flacco's Week 2 performance was certainly good enough to quiet any murmurs of the Jets turning to Mike White under center against Cincinnati, so Flacco's set for another start.