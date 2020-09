Flacco (neck) will have another medical checkup early this week and appears close to being cleared for full activity, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

If Flacco indeed manages to gain full medical clearance in the coming days, the Jets may opt to activate him on game day for Week 3's matchup versus the Colts. As soon as he's officially available, Flacco stands to usurp rookie James Morgan as the primary backup to Sam Darnold.