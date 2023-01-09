Flacco completed 18 of 33 passes for 149 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.
Flacco failed to lead a touchdown drive, but that had already been a common theme down the stretch for the banged-up and ineffective Jets offense. The veteran quarterback made his 180th career NFL start just eight days before his 38th birthday. It's fair to wonder how many more starts Flacco -- who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- has left in him. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP appeared in five games (four starts) in 2022, throwing for 1,051 yards and a 5:3 TD:INT.