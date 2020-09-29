Flacco (neck) doesn't expect to be the backup quarterback Thursday against the Broncos and said he's relying on the medical staff to decide when he's ready for game action, Andy Vasquez of USA Today Sports reports.

It remains to be seen whether the Jets dress Flacco as an emergency third-stringer or leave him sidelined come game day, but it sounds like Mike White will back up Sam Darnold for a fourth consecutive game to open the season. Flacco is practicing in full for a second consecutive week, so it's unclear what more he needs to do to be deemed ready to see the field.