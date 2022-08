Flacco is among the Jets players in line to be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Falcons, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

With Zach Wilson bouncing back from arthroscopic knee surgery, ESPN's Rich Cimini relays that it's likely that Flacco will start at QB for the Jets in Week 1. As for Monday's contest, Mike White and Chris Streveler are available to handle the team's signal caller reps.