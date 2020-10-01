Flacco will serve as the Jets' backup quarterback Thursday versus the Broncos, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

As of Tuesday, Flacco wasn't sure if he'd be ready for the No. 2 gig behind Sam Darnold, but the coaching and medical staffs have come to the conclusion that he's officially recovered from surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. If he makes his way onto the field Thursday, it'll mark his first appearance since Oct. 27 of last season, when he was a member of the Broncos.