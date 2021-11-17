The Jets are planning to have Flacco start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After failing to see any action as a backup for the Eagles before being acquired by the Jets on Oct. 25, Flacco made his season debut in garbage time of a 45-17 loss to the Bills last weekend. While he was sharp across six snaps -- he completed all three of his pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown -- his ascension to the starting role has more to do with Zack Wilson's (knee) iffy health and Mike White's struggles in leading the offense against Buffalo. According to Cimini, the Jets aren't confident that Wilson is 100 percent healthy, and the team is reluctant to reinsert the No. 2 overall pick back in the lineup until he proves he's completely recovered from a PCL sprain of his right knee. With that in mind, White could slot in as the top backup this week for Flacco, who profiles as a low-end fantasy option even in leagues with a superflex spot.