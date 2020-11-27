Flacco will revert to a backup role with Sam Darnold (shoulder) cleared to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco didn't exactly light it up with Darnold sidelined, completing 54.5 percent of his passes, averaging 212 yards per game and throwing six touchdowns versus three interceptions in four spot starts. Now relegated to reserve duty, Flacco likely will need another injury -- or aggravation of Darnold's right throwing shoulder -- before he'll get another chance under center.