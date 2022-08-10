Flacco is the Jets' No. 2 quarterback heading into Friday's preseason opener against the Eagles, behind Zach Wilson and ahead of Mike White, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Wilson's expected to play 1-2 series Friday before giving way to Flacco, who will likely split the remainder of the game with White. While White flashed some upside with a 405-yard performance against the Bengals last season, Flacco's extensive experience as a starter has him in the driver's seat for the backup job, which would make him the next man up should Wilson struggle or get hurt.