Flacco is expected to remain the Jets' starter Week 2 versus the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Flacco will get a second straight start as Zach Wilson (knee) continues his recovery, setting up Mike White to once again handle backup duties. The veteran signal-caller surpassed 300 passing yards in Week 1 mostly due to extreme volume, completing 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards, one touchdown and one INT while attempting to catch up from a deficit against Baltimore. It seems unlikely that Flacco repeats such volume versus Cleveland, but if he can prove more efficient it will be beneficial for the likes of Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios