Flacco is set to resume backup duties after coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Zach Wilson (knee) has been cleared and will start Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Flacco started each of the first three games of the season, completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also fumbled four times and lost three of them. The veteran quarterback was solid through the first two contests, and he even led a miraculous comeback win over the Browns in Week 2. However, he struggled mightily against the Bengals in Week 3, turning the ball over four times. Regardless, when healthy, Wilson was always expected to reclaim the starting spot, so Flacco's demotion isn't due to his poor play. Saleh has already said multiple times this season that the team wasn't thinking about replacing Flacco with Mike White, so it appears like Flacco will remain the top backup and would be the next man up if Wilson is sidelined again.