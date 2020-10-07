Coach Adam Gase noted Wednesday that Flacco is slated to start at QB for the Jets on Sunday against the Cardinals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Sam Darnold is viewed as week-to-week with a shoulder injury, so it's possible that Flacco could log more that one start while Darnold recovers. Leading an 0-4 team with a banged-up wideout corps isn't an optimal team context from a fantasy perspective, but Flacco's an experienced veteran option, whose presence should allow the Jets to proceed cautiously with Darnold.