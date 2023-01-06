Flacco will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins with Mike White (ribs) ruled out, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Flacco will slot into the starting lineup for Sunday's road divisional matchup, while Zach Wilson operates as his backup. The 37-year-old started New York's first three games of the season, averaging 300.3 passing yards per game with a total of five touchdowns to three interceptions. It's conceivable that the veteran signal-caller could find success against Miami's vulnerable secondary Week 18.