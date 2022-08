Flacco and other projected Week 1 starters for the Jets will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets will treat their final exhibition as a dress rehearsal, with healthy starters suiting up. Flacco is second on the depth chart at quarterback of course, but he'll likely start Week 1 against Baltimore after Zach Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Aug. 16 on his meniscus.