Flacco completed 21 of 44 passes for 186 yards with an interception in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Dolphins.

The Jets got absolutely nothing going on offense in this one, and the closest they came to putting points on the board was when Sam Ficken missed a 55-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter. Flacco has failed to throw for 200 yards in either of his starts this season, but with Sam Darnold (shoulder) not yet practicing, the veteran QB could find himself under center again in Week 7 against the Bills.