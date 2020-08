Flacco hasn't had any setbacks following his neck surgery in May, and is only expected to miss one or two games to begin the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Flacco was placed on the PUP list earlier last week, but it seems as if the veteran quarterback should be available no later than Week 3 of the new campaign. The 35-year-old is expected to serve as the backup to Sam Darnold.