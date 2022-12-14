Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Flacco will enter the week as the team's No. 3 quarterback behind Mike White (ribs) and Zach Wilson, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

White is beginning the week as a limited practice participant, but at this stage, Saleh expects the signal-caller to be ready to start by the time Sunday's game against the Lions arrives. If that's the case, Wilson will serve as White's backup after being a healthy scratch the past three weeks, which will likely result in Flacco being inactive for Sunday's contest. Flacco briefly came on in relief for a banged-up White in the Week 14 loss to Buffalo but didn't help his case for sticking as the Jets' top backup; over his six snaps, Flacco completed one of three pass attempts for one yard and also lost a fumble.